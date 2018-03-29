State of Kansas Takes Legal Action to Get Management of Nursing Homes

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is trying to take over the management of several nursing homes. Officials say the operator of these nursing homes informed the state upcoming payrolls were not going to be met.

Shauna Vance's dad, Ralph, is 63 years young and has Alzheimer's.

"I can't take care of him myself because I have to work. His wife has had a stroke, so she can no longer take care of him, either," says Vance.

Ralph has called the Pittsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center home since February.

"They take very good care of him," says Vance. "He says he has a couple of friends. That's wonderful, because in the beginning he immediately wanted to go home and not stay. So, him saying he has friends now is a blessing for me."

...And a blessing for Ralph, who is in the final stage of Alzheimer's.

Vance was shocked when she heard from a friend that the operator of the nursing home appears to be insolvent, according to the State of Kansas. She is also worried.

Vance asks, "What if they close? Where is he going to go?"

The state says New Jersey-based Skyline Health Care also operates 14 other nursing facilities across Kansas, including Neodesha. A temporary restraining order has been filed against the company by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process. State officials say Florida-based Mission Health Care has agreed to step-in and oversee the operation of the 15 facilities.

Business aside...

"I know that he's eating well and he's getting his medicine on time and he's getting a bath. That sort of thing," says Vance.

State officials right now are confident there will be no disruption in care for residents. That outcome would be perfect for Vance, since it's a quick trip to see her dad where he is at right now. Vance wants all the precious time she can get with her dad.

A state worker told us it looks like nursing home workers will be paid on time, now that legal action is underway. Click here to see a full list of included nursing homes.