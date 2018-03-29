Quantcast

McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
MCDONALD COUNTY, MISSOURI -

"You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me"
Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across.
"Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the woods and we get in it and we go home" says Tim Eslick.
The lightning hit this tree, send Tim's mailbox 40 feet away, and followed the telephone lines, causing the road to burs, along with tearing up the ground all the way to Julie and Richard's home.
"The house got hit pretty hard, broke three windows, two TVs are out, and damage to the quarters of the house. And the yard is all dug up" says Richard.
The county considers this road a private drive, so it's on residents like Tim to repair it.
He says he checked the county map and their repair coverage goes to right before his driveway.
But before anything else, he just wants to be able to leave his property safely, which is difficult, since the dump trucks that would help pour rock onto the road, can't get through due to the conditions.
"My focus is just to get as much rock as I can, and fill in the void so I can at least come around this way and get down my driveway. So I can get my well up and going and get back to a kinda normal life"

