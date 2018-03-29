Gorillas Fall to Washburn in Extras

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Jake Bublitz singled home pinch runner Joel Spain with the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning as the Washburn University baseball team claimed a 6-5 win over Pittsburg State University Thursday (Mar. 29) in the series opener between the schools.



The Gorillas (19-11, 11-7 MIAA) and Ichabods (8-20, 3-14 MIAA) will play game two Friday (Mar. 30) at 2 p.m. at Al Ortolani Field then close out he series with a 1 p.m. contest Saturday.



WU jumped out to a 4-0 lead by scoring a pair of runs in both the first and second innings.



Colton Pogue delivered an RBI single in Pitt State's half of the second inning to trim the margin to 4-1. The Gorillas added three runs in the third to tie the score. Reece Garvie belted a two-run home run and Hunter Clanin, walked, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by WU catcher Steven Jacobson.



The Ichabods went back in front, 5-4, on Jake Hahn's run-scoring single, but the Gorillas knotted the score back up in the seventh on Garvie's RBI single.



Austin Simpson (2-0) worked the final 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win for the Ichabods. Starter Josh Ramirez tossed 7 2/3 inning, allowing eight hits and issuing five walks while fanning six batters.



Cort Lesmeister (1-0) took the loss for Pitt State. He allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief work behind starter Cody Whiting.