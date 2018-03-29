Pitt State Splits with UNK

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University softball team opened weekend MIAA play Thursday (Mar. 29) with a doubleheader split against University of Nebraska-Kearney.



The visiting Lopers defeated the Gorillas, 5-2, in game one, but the Gorillas bounced back with a 7-5 victory in the nightcap.



Pitt State (14-25, 4-6 MIAA) built a 7-3 lead in game two then survived a two-run top of the fifth from Nebraska-Kearney (11-20, 7-7 MIAA) to pull out the win.



Brittanee Knepper paced the Gorillas' 9-hit attack, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two hits. Emily Clark and Myka Hayward also belted two RBI doubles for Pitt State in the contest.



Bree Cornett (5-11) earned the win. She allowed three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work.



The Lopers Meg Housholder (6-4) pitched a complete game allowing only four hits in the opener. Pitt State stranded three base runners in the contest.



The Gorillas will return to action with a 2 p.m. doubleheader Friday against Fort Hays State University.