Quantcast

#25 MSSU Drops Series Opener to Missouri Western - KOAM TV 7

#25 MSSU Drops Series Opener to Missouri Western

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

St. Joseph, Mo. -- Missouri Western scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Griffons over the 25th ranked Missouri Southern baseball team, 7-5 tonight in game one of the series. 

The Lions (19-10, 7-8 MIAA) got a 2-for-3 day at the plate from Alec Alvarez as he drove in two and scored twice. Mike Million went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while Johnny BalsamoDan Lenz and Denver Coffee had a hit each. Balsamo and Cory Canterbury had a run each. 

Corbin Osburn started and went six and two thirds of an inning, allowing three earned runs and striking out eight, while walking just two. Cam Bednar threw two thirds of an inning, allowing two runs, one earned, and got saddled with the loss to move to 2-1 on the season. Logan VanWey threw two thirds of an inning strking out one. 

Western (15-13, 8-7 MIAA) got two hits each from Fahd Shakeel and Maurice Bruce. 

The Lions got on top first with a run in the second after an RBI from Million, scoring Alvarez. Western added two in the second to go up 2-1, but the Lions answered with two more in the third to lead 3-2. Alvarez had a two-RBI single to fuel the inning. 

After the Griffons added two more in the bottom of the third, Southern added two more in the sixth on RBIs from Lens and Coffee to go up 5-4. 

Western tied it at five in the bottom of the sixth and scored two go-ahead runs in the eighth that proved to be the game-winner. 

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow evening with first pitch coming at 5 pm.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

    McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:21:59 GMT
    "You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>
    "You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>

  • Diamond School District Asks Voters to Move Money:Spend on Improvements

    Diamond School District Asks Voters to Move Money:Spend on Improvements

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:52:45 GMT

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

    More >>

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

    More >>

  • State of Kansas Takes Legal Action to Get Management of Nursing Homes

    State of Kansas Takes Legal Action to Get Management of Nursing Homes

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:37:45 GMT

    A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.

    More >>

    A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.