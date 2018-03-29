25 MSSU Drops Series Opener to Missouri Western

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

St. Joseph, Mo. -- Missouri Western scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Griffons over the 25th ranked Missouri Southern baseball team, 7-5 tonight in game one of the series.



The Lions (19-10, 7-8 MIAA) got a 2-for-3 day at the plate from Alec Alvarez as he drove in two and scored twice. Mike Million went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while Johnny Balsamo, Dan Lenz and Denver Coffee had a hit each. Balsamo and Cory Canterbury had a run each.



Corbin Osburn started and went six and two thirds of an inning, allowing three earned runs and striking out eight, while walking just two. Cam Bednar threw two thirds of an inning, allowing two runs, one earned, and got saddled with the loss to move to 2-1 on the season. Logan VanWey threw two thirds of an inning strking out one.



Western (15-13, 8-7 MIAA) got two hits each from Fahd Shakeel and Maurice Bruce.



The Lions got on top first with a run in the second after an RBI from Million, scoring Alvarez. Western added two in the second to go up 2-1, but the Lions answered with two more in the third to lead 3-2. Alvarez had a two-RBI single to fuel the inning.



After the Griffons added two more in the bottom of the third, Southern added two more in the sixth on RBIs from Lens and Coffee to go up 5-4.



Western tied it at five in the bottom of the sixth and scored two go-ahead runs in the eighth that proved to be the game-winner.



The two teams will be back in action tomorrow evening with first pitch coming at 5 pm.