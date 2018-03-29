Sports Scoreboard (3/29)

Local sports scoreboard for Thursday (3/29) - Includes high school baseball, softball and soccer, as well as college baseball and softball.More >>
The Lions will try to even the series in game two on Friday night.More >>
The Gorillas avoided the double-header sweep with a 7-5 win in game two.More >>
Reece Garvie went 3-5 with 3 RBI, but Pitt State dropped the series opener to the Ichabods 6-5 in 10 innings.More >>
Carr has already earned All-MIAA and All-Region honors this season.More >>
Missouri Southern has won six straight games after sweeping a double-header against the Tigers Thursday.More >>
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."More >>
A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.More >>
