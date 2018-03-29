Joplin City Council Candidates, Web Extra

Quantcast

Voters will be choosing five new seats for the Joplin City Council.  The Joplin Public Library played host to the candidates for a meet and greet on March 29.  
We spoke with some of the candidates at the event, asking "What are your top two priorities if you are elected to Joplin city council?"
Order from beginning to end: Anthony Monteleone, Harvey Hutchinson, Diane Adams, Joshua Bard, Doug Lawson, Ryan Stanley, Morris Glaze
---------------
About the Joplin City Council Election on April 3rd.
Six people have been certified as candidates for three general seats: incumbent Ryan Stanley, Harvey Hutchinson, Doug Lawson, Joshua Bard, Steve Urie, Anthony Monteleone
Two candidates are certified for one Zone 4 seat: Morris Glaze, Diane Reid Adams
Incumbent Gary Shaw is running unopposed for the Zone 1 seat.
City officials say residents can vote on general seat and zone candidates regardless of their residency in a particular zone.  Absentee voting opens Tuesday, February 20th with Monday, April 2 being the last day to vote absentee. March 28 is the last day that absentee ballots can be mailed out.
Jasper County, County Clerk's Office - 417-358-0413
302 S. Main, Rm. 102
Carthage, MO 64836
417-358-0413
FAX: 417-358-0415
Website: http://www.jaspercounty.org/election.html
Newton County, County Clerk's Office -- 417-451-8221
101 S. Wood St.
Neosho, MO 64850
417-451-8221
FAX: 417-451-7434
Website: http://www.newtoncountymo.com/county-clerk.html
newton@sos.mo.gov

