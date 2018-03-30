Quantcast

Informant Claims Kansas Militia Member Plotted To Attack Muslims

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
An FBI informant has testified that a Kansas militia member started trying to recruit other members to attack Muslim immigrants after the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
    Dan Day, who tipped off law enforcement to an alleged plan to bomb Somali immigrants in Kansas, testified Thursday in the case against three men charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
    Day is the paid informant who wore a wire for the FBI, capturing months of profanity-laced recordings key to the prosecution's case.
    Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Stein also faces a weapons-related charges and Wright faces a charge of lying to the FBI.
     Day told jurors Thursday that Patrick Stein called him after the Orlando attack by a man who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he was ready to take action and wanted him to go to a meeting to see "who was with him and who was not." Day says it was the first time he recorded one of the group's meetings for the FBI.
    Day told jurors that Stein held three recruitment meetings in an effort to get other members of the Kansas Security Force to join them in killing Somalis.
    The three suspects allegedly plotted to bomb a mosque and an apartment complex where many Muslim refugees lived in Garden City, Kansas.
    The three men, who were indicted in October 2016, have pleaded not guilty.    
 

