Quantcast

Kentucky Police Officer Killed, Manhunt Continues - KOAM TV 7

Kentucky Police Officer Killed, Manhunt Continues

Updated:

BC-US--Police Officer Killed,2nd Ld-Writethru
Off-duty Kentucky officer fatally shot, manhunt continues
Eds: Adds details, quotes. With AP Photos.

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The manhunt continued Friday for a man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city, then fleeing in a stolen truck, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said Thursday night at a news conference that 38-year-old Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham was shot that afternoon and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Trooper Rob Austin identified the suspect as 34-year-old James K. Decoursey of Hopkinsville, who police said fled on foot then took off in a 1997 white Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate 2070GH. Austin said Decoursey may have changed vehicles and should be treated as armed and dangerous. He said a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was aiding in the search, as were multiple other police agencies.

Meacham, who was married and had two school-age children, had been with the Hopkinsville department since May 2017 and before that worked for about 14 years with the Christian County Sheriff's Department, Austin said.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner told reporters, "I just want to ask everybody for their thoughts and prayers for the family. Also for the men and women that are out there trying to find this criminal and bring him to justice." He said mental health professionals and chaplains had been brought in to help Meacham's co-workers.

He also said he spoke briefly to the slain officer's widow telling her two things: "We will find him," and "I'm sorry."

Gov. Matt Bevin announced the officer's death on Twitter.

In Frankfort, lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles (117.48 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/30/2018 12:04:43 AM (GMT -5:00)

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

    McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:21:59 GMT
    "You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>
    "You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>

  • Diamond School District Asks Voters to Move Money:Spend on Improvements

    Diamond School District Asks Voters to Move Money:Spend on Improvements

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:52:45 GMT

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

    More >>

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

    More >>

  • State of Kansas Takes Legal Action to Get Management of Nursing Homes

    State of Kansas Takes Legal Action to Get Management of Nursing Homes

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:37:45 GMT

    A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.

    More >>

    A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.