KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Gina Peak to found out how you can help 4-staters who are living with Multiple Sclerosis.  Next Saturday’s (4/7/18) “Move & Shake” event will be held at the Frontenac Sr. High School from 9:00am-12:00pm and will include a zumbathon, a silent auction, face painting and vendors. 

For more information about the Hope for MS Foundation and “Move & Shake for MS 2018” click here:

