KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-30

OKLAHOMA TEACHER PAY

  • Teacher pay and taxes are going up in Oklahoma.  It was a historic vote by the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday night, giving final passage to a tax bill designed to generate $450-Million dollars, much of it for education.  Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill on Thursday.  A starting teacher in Oklahoma currently makes $31,600.  This bill means the average pay will jump by $6,100.

DIAMOND ELECTIONS

  • Diamond voters will face two school money questions next Tuesday.  The district wants a $3- Million dollar bond to pay  for more Chrome book computers, especially at the middle and high school.  Funds would replace the asphalt track with an all-weather surface.  Bond money would also pay to fix the leaking high school roof.  The other issue would move money from the debt service to the operating levy.

STEPHON CLARK FUNERAL

  • Mourners gathered in Sacramento, California on Thursday for a funeral for Stephon Clark.  On March 18th, the 22-year old was shot and killed by police in his grandmother's backyard.  Clark was unarmed at the time.  After the funeral, demonstrators once again took to the streets to demand justice for his death.

OPENING DAY

  • It may only be March but the boys of summer are back.  Nearly all 30 Major league teams took part in baseball's opening day on Thursday.  The games were the earliest openers ever played on U.S. soil.  The World Series is slated to begin 207 days from now.

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:10 AM EDT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 PM EDT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:52 PM EDT

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

