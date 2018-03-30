Tank or Bank: "Ready Player One" & "Tyler Perry's Acrimony" Previews ... Plus Tawnya's Top 5 (3-30 thru 4-1)

BIG NUMBERS:

“Ready Player One”, Stephen Spielberg’s newest creation is already showing big numbers at the Box Office. The virtual reality flick opened Wednesday night in more than 3,500 locations bringing in $3.75 Million. It’s now showing in well over 4,000 theaters.

THE STORY:

“Ready Player One” is based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller by the same name. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos. The people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe. When the creator of OASIS dies, he leaves his vast fortune to whomever finds a digital Easter egg hidden in the OASIS. This sparks a contest that grips the entire world. We follow the film’s young hero played by Tye Sheridan as he joins the treasure hunt.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND IT:

“Ready Player One” is rated PG-13 and is showing in Pittsburg, Joplin, Miami, Parsons, Neosho, Grove, Vinita, and Monett

OTHER NEW OPTIONS:

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” stars Taraji P. Henson (you know her from Fox’s Empire), a faithful wife who is out for blood when she discovers she has been betrayed. “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” is rated R and is showing in both Pittsburg and Joplin.

Just in time for the Easter weekend “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness” opens in Pittsburg, Joplin, Grove and in Monett. The PG rated film follows the Rev. Dave Hill who faces an unexpected setback when his beloved church burns down, prompting the nearby university to attempt to kick his congregation off campus. Battle lines are drawn and the reverend finds himself at odds with his longtime friend, the president of the school.

Tawnya’s Top Five Predictions (Weekend of 3-30 thru 4-1)

1. Ready Player One

2. Tyler Perry's Acrimony

3. Pacific Rim Uprising

4. Black Panther

5. I Can Only Imagine