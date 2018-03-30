Relay for Life - April 12

Friday, March 30 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:10:01 GMT
OKLAHOMA TEACHER PAY Teacher pay and taxes are going up in Oklahoma. It was a historic vote by the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday night, giving final passage to a tax bill designed to generate $450-Million dollars, much of it for education. Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill on Thursday. A starting teacher in Oklahoma currently makes $31,600. This bill means the average pay will jump by $6,100. DIAMOND ELECTIONS Diamond voters will face two school money qu...More >>
OKLAHOMA TEACHER PAY Teacher pay and taxes are going up in Oklahoma. It was a historic vote by the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday night, giving final passage to a tax bill designed to generate $450-Million dollars, much of it for education. Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill on Thursday. A starting teacher in Oklahoma currently makes $31,600. This bill means the average pay will jump by $6,100. DIAMOND ELECTIONS Diamond voters will face two school money qu...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:21:59 GMT
"You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>
"You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:52:45 GMT
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."
Friday, March 30 2018 2:03 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:03:27 GMT
Shawn Tallant
A Baxter Springs, KS man is sentenced for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. On July 12th, 2017, authorities were called out to a domestic disturbance at a home on Park Avenue in Baxter Springs. Authorities with the Baxter Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded. When authorities entered the home, they say 30-year-old Shawn James Tallant pointed a shotgun at officers and made verbal threats. According to the Cherokee Co...
A Baxter Springs, KS man is sentenced for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. On July 12th, 2017, authorities were called out to a domestic disturbance at a home on Park Avenue in Baxter Springs. Authorities with the Baxter Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded. When authorities entered the home, they say 30-year-old Shawn James Tallant pointed a shotgun at officers and made verbal threats. According to the Cherokee Co...
Thursday, March 29 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:54:39 GMT
JPD
JPD
The Joplin Police Department says a skimmer device was found on a gas pump at the Doc Shop (2703 E. 32nd Street). Captain Trevor Duncan says skimmer devices have turned up in Joplin on gas pumps, ATM's and other debit/credit card devices for the last couple of years. The skimming device stores credit and debit card numbers and criminals later download that information. Click Here to read a previous story in Joplin about skimming devices. Joplin Police offer the following tips...More >>
The Joplin Police Department says a skimmer device was found on a gas pump at the Doc Shop (2703 E. 32nd Street). Captain Trevor Duncan says skimmer devices have turned up in Joplin on gas pumps, ATM's and other debit/credit card devices for the last couple of years. The skimming device stores credit and debit card numbers and criminals later download that information. Click Here to read a previous story in Joplin about skimming devices. Joplin Police offer the following tips...More >>
Friday, March 30 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:54:12 GMT
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-07 23:42:02 GMT
Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:29 GMT
Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties AREA APPRECIATION DAYS at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson March 26 – April 3, 2018 Adults $11/ Children $10 Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s impor...More >>
Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties AREA APPRECIATION DAYS at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson March 26 – April 3, 2018 Adults $11/ Children $10 Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s impor...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:10:53 GMT
Memorial Auditorium announces new comedy series Pittsburg, KS – March 21, 2018 – The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium has announced a new comedy series, titled It Came from the Basement. The string of shows begins 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 28, and consists of six 90-minute acts, featuring national touring stand-up comedians. Performances are suited for audiences 18 years of age and older. It Came from the Basement gets its unusual name from the venue – the lower level...More >>
Memorial Auditorium announces new comedy series Pittsburg, KS – March 21, 2018 – The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium has announced a new comedy series, titled It Came from the Basement. The string of shows begins 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 28, and consists of six 90-minute acts, featuring national touring stand-up comedians. Performances are suited for audiences 18 years of age and older. It Came from the Basement gets its unusual name from the venue – the lower level...More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:18:35 GMT
Nationally-recognized Winston Churchill impersonator coming to campus Randy Otto was a theatre student at the University of Wisconsin when he enrolled in a course that would change his life path and help keep the life of a once legendary statesman from gathering dust. The course was British History, and the instructor, Maxwell Schoenfeld, was a walking, talking Winston Churchill encyclopedia. These days, Otto is the walking, talking Churchill encyclopedia. But he takes it a step ...More >>
Nationally-recognized Winston Churchill impersonator coming to campus Randy Otto was a theatre student at the University of Wisconsin when he enrolled in a course that would change his life path and help keep the life of a once legendary statesman from gathering dust. The course was British History, and the instructor, Maxwell Schoenfeld, was a walking, talking Winston Churchill encyclopedia. These days, Otto is the walking, talking Churchill encyclopedia. But he takes it a step ...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:46:29 GMT
Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt March 30 @ 3:30 p.m. http://www.bigbrutus.org/special_events.html Big Brutus is a museum open year round. Hours vary with the season. For more information, call: (620) 827-6177 or write: bigbrutus@ckt.netMore >>
Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt March 30 @ 3:30 p.m. http://www.bigbrutus.org/special_events.html Big Brutus is a museum open year round. Hours vary with the season. For more information, call: (620) 827-6177 or write: bigbrutus@ckt.netMore >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:52:20 GMT
Edna Volunteer Fire Department PANCAKE SUPPER SATURDAY, MARCH 31st, 2018 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Edna Community Building RAFFLES, DOOR PRIZES & ENTERTAINMENT Adults - $5.00 Children - $3.00 (5 years & under) Tickets are available at the City Hall Office in Edna from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (620-922-3841) or contact a local firefighter.More >>
Edna Volunteer Fire Department PANCAKE SUPPER SATURDAY, MARCH 31st, 2018 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Edna Community Building RAFFLES, DOOR PRIZES & ENTERTAINMENT Adults - $5.00 Children - $3.00 (5 years & under) Tickets are available at the City Hall Office in Edna from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (620-922-3841) or contact a local firefighter.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:00:42 GMT
Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday March 31 A community-wide Easter egg hunt is planned for 1 pm Saturday March 31at Morse Park North for toddlers through age thirteen. Morse Park North is located across from Neosho’s largest flower box on College Street and Business 60 Highway. Over thirteen thousand plastic eggs are ready for egg hunts with various age groups, and children are asked to bring their own Easter baskets. There will be candy, prizes, inflatable bouncy-houses for the kid...More >>
Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday March 31 A community-wide Easter egg hunt is planned for 1 pm Saturday March 31at Morse Park North for toddlers through age thirteen. Morse Park North is located across from Neosho’s largest flower box on College Street and Business 60 Highway. Over thirteen thousand plastic eggs are ready for egg hunts with various age groups, and children are asked to bring their own Easter baskets. There will be candy, prizes, inflatable bouncy-houses for the kid...More >>