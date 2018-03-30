Fort Scott National Historic Site - Summer Hours

National Park Service

U.S. Department of the Interior

Fort Scott National Historic Site

Old Fort Boulevard

Post Office Box 918

Fort Scott KS 66701-0918

620-223-0310 phone

www.nps.gov/fosc

Fort Scott Announces Summer Hours of Operation

FORT SCOTT, Kansas: Beginning April 1, Fort Scott National Historic Site will return to its spring/summer hours of operation of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until

October 31, 2018. The park is open daily except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

Upcoming events in the next couple of months include the site’s Civil War Encampment on April 21and 22, 2018; Memorial Day weekend activities from May 26 to 28, 2018; and Good Ol’ Days on June 2, 2018. From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, staff will offer guided tours daily at 11 a.m. Visitors coming the rest of the year can take self-guided tours, using a number of tools available including the site brochure, the site’s film, exhibits along the way, and our cell phone tour. IPhone and IPad users can also access NPS Fort Scott, the site’s Mobile App.

For additional information call 620-223-0310 or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fosc.

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTubewww.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.