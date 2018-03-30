Quantcast

Fort Scott National Historic Site - Summer Hours - KOAM TV 7

Fort Scott National Historic Site - Summer Hours

Updated:

National Park Service

U.S. Department of the Interior

Fort Scott National Historic Site

Old Fort Boulevard

Post Office Box 918

Fort Scott KS 66701-0918

620-223-0310 phone

www.nps.gov/fosc

Fort Scott Announces Summer Hours of Operation

FORT SCOTT, Kansas:  Beginning April 1, Fort Scott National Historic Site will return to its spring/summer hours of operation of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  These hours will remain in effect until

October 31, 2018. The park is open daily except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

Upcoming events in the next couple of months include the site’s Civil War Encampment on April 21and 22, 2018; Memorial Day weekend activities from May 26 to 28, 2018; and Good Ol’ Days on June 2, 2018.   From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, staff will offer guided tours daily at 11 a.m.  Visitors coming the rest of the year can take self-guided tours, using a number of tools available including the site brochure, the site’s film, exhibits along the way, and our cell phone tour.  IPhone and IPad users can also access NPS Fort Scott, the site’s Mobile App.

For additional information call 620-223-0310 or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fosc.

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTubewww.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-30

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-30

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:10:01 GMT
    OKLAHOMA TEACHER PAY Teacher pay and taxes are going up in Oklahoma.  It was a historic vote by the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday night, giving final passage to a tax bill designed to generate $450-Million dollars, much of it for education.  Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill on Thursday.  A starting teacher in Oklahoma currently makes $31,600.  This bill means the average pay will jump by $6,100. DIAMOND ELECTIONS Diamond voters will face two school money qu...More >>
    OKLAHOMA TEACHER PAY Teacher pay and taxes are going up in Oklahoma.  It was a historic vote by the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday night, giving final passage to a tax bill designed to generate $450-Million dollars, much of it for education.  Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill on Thursday.  A starting teacher in Oklahoma currently makes $31,600.  This bill means the average pay will jump by $6,100. DIAMOND ELECTIONS Diamond voters will face two school money qu...More >>

  • McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

    McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:21:59 GMT
    "You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>
    "You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...More >>

  • Diamond School District Asks Voters to Move Money:Spend on Improvements

    Diamond School District Asks Voters to Move Money:Spend on Improvements

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:52:45 GMT

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

    More >>

    Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district.  The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it." 

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Easter Events in the Four States

    Easter Events in the Four States

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:54:12 GMT

    EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...

    More >>

    EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...

    More >>

  • Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31

    Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-07 23:42:02 GMT
    Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
    Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.