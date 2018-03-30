Chicken Products Shipped Nationwide Are Recalled

A Minnesota food company recalls 48 tons of canned chicken products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the product might be contaminated with hard plastic.

The product was shipped to Sam's Club stores nationwide.

FSIS Recall Information:

Tony Downs Food Company, Inc. Recalls Chicken Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Class I Recall 026-2018

Health Risk: High

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 – Tony Downs Food Company, Inc., a Madelia, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 96,384 pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The thermally processed, commercially sterile canned chunk chicken breast items were produced on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of "Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER" with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of "Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER" with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-65" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered on March 27, 2018 after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding extraneous material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, Director of Food Safety, at (507) 642-3203 Ext 1302. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact the Media Hotline, at (804) 385-3772.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.