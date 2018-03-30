Pittsburg Events - April

Weekly Classes and Events

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – PM Zumba Class, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

Pittsburg Public Library – Story Time, Mondays at 6:30 pm, Tuesdays at 10:00 am, and Wednesdays at 10:00 am, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – Baton Group Classes, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join PSU’s feature twirler Megan Munger to learn baton twirling! Classes are for boys and girls, five – 12 years of age. Cost: $35 per child, $25 for each additional child. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – Dog Obedience Class, Tuesdays, 7:15 pm – 8:15 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. This six-week class is designed for dogs six months of age and older. Instruction includes walking with a loose leash, greeting other dogs, coming when called, sit stays on command and more. Cost: $65.00. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – Puppy Kindergarten Group Obedience Class, Tuesdays, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. This class is for puppies nine weeks – six months in age. Class instruction includes positive reinforcement-based training, manners, socialization, house training, chewing and more. The same handler is required to attend every session with their dog. No flexi/retractable leashes allowed. Participants must bring a six-foot nylon or leather leash to class. Cost: $55.00. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – AM Zumba Class, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

Pittsburg Public Library – Computer Class, Thursdays, (April 5 and 19, 10:00 am – 11:00 am, and April 12, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm) at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – Senior Citizens Club, Fridays, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fellowship and fun every Friday. Cost: fifty cents per meeting. Bingo cards are twenty-five cents each. Snacks and drinks provided. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

Pittsburg Public Library – Talking Heads Discussion Group, Fridays, 9:00 am and 10:00 am, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

Special Events & Important Dates

April 1: Pittsburg Public Library Closed for Easter Holiday

April 2: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the 2017 – 2018 school year. Cost: $11.00 per child, per day. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 2: Friends of the Library Annual Meeting and Program, 6:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 3: Game On for Young Adults, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library Technology Lab, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This youth program is for young adults, sixth grade – 12th grade. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 4: It Came from the Basement Comedy Series featuring Jason Russell, 8:30 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Ticket prices: $15 VIP tickets, $10 general admission in advance, $12 at the door. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

April 6: Marjorie Shick Display, Open House & Reception, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library Technology Lab, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for a special reception honoring the work of artist Marjorie Schick. This free program is open to the public and refreshments will be served. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 6: Special Populations Spring Field Days: Basketball, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, at Schlanger Park, 725 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS. Special population participants will partake in basketball games at Schlanger Park. Cost: FREE. All SP Spring Field Day events will have restrooms on site, multiple seating available and will be ADA accessible. For weather cancellations, please call the weather hotline: (620) 232-PARK. Cancellations will be announced by 9:00 am. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 7: Knitting Circle, 9:30 am, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. Participants bring their own supplies. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 7: Scrabble Club, 1:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. Participants bring their own supplies. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 7 – 8: 4 States Opener Youth Baseball Tournament at Don Gutteridge Complex, 702 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg, KS. Divisions: 8U Coach Pitch, 9 – 14U. Prizes awarded for first and second places. Coach pitch will have a 75-minute time limit for their games while baseball will have a 90-minute time limit for their games. Deadline Fee: 8U = $175.00, 9 – 14U = $200.00. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 8 – 14: National Library Week

April 10: Adulting 101 – Financial Planning, 6:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This financial planning program is the first in a new series of “Adulting” courses. Pittsburg State University Department of Family and Consumer Sciences instructor, Goldie Prelogar, will teach participants a course on tailoring a budget and managing debt. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 10: Tech Lab for Kids & Young Adults: Rube Goldberg Machines, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This month’s tech lab program for kids and young adults will feature Rube Goldberg machines. A Rube Goldberg machine is a crazy contraption that accomplishes a simple task in the most complicated and funniest way possible. The program is open to young adults, 10 – 18 years of age. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 10: Young at Heart, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fun activities, fellowship and crafts! Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 11: It Came from the Basement Comedy Series featuring C.J. Starr, 8:30 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Ticket prices: $15 VIP tickets, $10 general admission in advance, $12 at the door. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

April 12: LEGO Builder Space, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This program is open to children of all ages. Kids eight years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 12, 13, 14 and 15: Midwest Regional Ballet presents Cinderella at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. April 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm, April 14, 15 at 3:30 pm. (620) 231-7827, www.memorialauditorium.org.

April 13: Senior Citizens Club – Salad Day, Fridays, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fellowship and fun every Friday. Cost: fifty cents per meeting. Bingo cards are twenty-five cents each. Snacks and drinks provided. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 13: Special Populations Spring Field Days – Softball, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, at Jaycee Ballpark, 913 N. Georgia St., Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE. All SP Spring Field Day events will have restrooms on site, multiple seating available and will be ADA accessible. For weather cancellations, please call the weather hotline: (620) 232-PARK. Cancellations will be announced by 9:00 am. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 14: Farmers Market Season Begins, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 119 E. 11th St., Pittsburg, KS. The market is open every Saturday, April 14 – October 7, and every Wednesday, May 23 – September 5. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 14: Burn Site Open, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, The City of Pittsburg burn site will be open.

Site is located 1.5 Miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street. We will take tree limbs and brush only. No household trash, landscape timbers, treated wood, etc. Wood must be in natural form. In case of inclement weather, call (620) 232-PARK (7275) for an updated status on the site. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 15: Poetry Reading featuring H.C. Palmer and Al Ortolani, 2:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. In celebration of National Poetry Month, the library will host a poetry reading featuring Kansas poets H.C. Palmer and Al Ortolani. This program is free and open to the public. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 17: Game On for Young Adults, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library Technology Lab, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This youth program is for young adults, sixth grade – 12th grade. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 17: Third Tuesday Book Discussion, 6:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This month’s selection will be Redemption Road by John Hart. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 18: iCraft: Paper Crafts, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. Participants will create their own beautiful paper crafts for spring. The library will provide materials to make greeting cards, paper flowers, bookmarks, gift boxes, or any other craft that can be imagined. The iCraft program is open to anyone from sixth grade to adult. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 18: Pittsburg High School Social Issue Play, 7:00 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Cost: free. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

April 18: It Came from the Basement Comedy Series featuring Robert Mungle, 8:30 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Ticket prices: $15 VIP tickets, $10 general admission in advance, $12 at the door. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

April 19: Young at Heart, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fun activities, fellowship and crafts! Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 19: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, 8:00 am. Members of law enforcement and local Special Olympics athletes will participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, carrying the “flame of hope.” Runners will begin at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., and finish at the Pittsburg State University Plaster Center, to kick-off Special Olympics Kansas South East Track and Field Games. For more information, contact Sergeant Chris Moore with the City of Pittsburg Police Department (620) 231-1700.

April 19: State of the City Luncheon, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Join us for a networking lunch, followed by a short program featuring the State of the City Address delivered by City of Pittsburg Mayor Jeremy Johnson. Call (620) 231-4100 or visit www.pittks.org/state-of-the-city to register.

April 20: Special Populations Field Days: Fishing, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, at Lakeside Park, 601 S. Catalpa St., Pittsburg, KS. Special population participants will enjoy fishing at Lakeside Park. Cost: FREE. All SP Spring Field Day events will have restrooms on site, multiple seating available and will be ADA accessible. For weather cancellations, please call the weather hotline: (620) 232-PARK. Cancellations will be announced by 9:00 am. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 20: Senior Citizens Club – April Birthday Celebration, Fridays, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fellowship and fun every Friday. Cost: fifty cents per meeting. Bingo cards are twenty-five cents each. Snacks and drinks provided. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 20: Pittsburg Art Walk Artist Reception, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, at Memorial Auditorium Beverly Corcoran Art Gallery, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Live music and refreshments provided. (620) 231-7827, www.memorialauditorium.org.

April 21: Scrabble Club, 1:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 21 – 22: Four States Spring Shootout Youth Baseball Tournament at Don Gutteridge Complex, 702 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg, KS. Divisions: 8U Coach Pitch, 9 – 14U. Prizes awarded for first and second places. Coach pitch will have a 75-minute time limit for their games while baseball will have a 90-minute time limit for their games. Deadline Fee: 8U = $175.00, 9 – 14U = $200.00. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 22: Punt, Pass, Kick Challenge, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, at Hutchinson Field, 1310 North Broadway Street, Pittsburg. This event challenges boys and girls, age 8 – 13 years, to test their football skills against area youth in a fun and friendly completion. Each participant has one punt, one pass, and one kick scored by distance and accuracy. Age divisions: 8 – 9, 10 – 11 and 12 – 13. Participants must register by April 4 to receive a shirt. First-place finishers will take home an additional champion’s shirt. Cost: $15. Contact the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 25: XM Book Discussion, 1:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This month’s selection is Enclave by Kate Ann Aguirre. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 24: Young at Heart, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fun activities, fellowship and crafts! Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 25: It Came from the Basement Comedy Series featuring Ben Creed, 8:30 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Ticket prices: $15 VIP tickets, $10 general admission in advance, $12 at the door. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

April 26: Meet the Author – Carmen Agra Deedy, 7:00 pm, at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, Dean Family VIP Room, Pittsburg State University, 1711 S Homer St, Pittsburg. Meet Carmen Agra Deedy, Award-wining children’s author who wrote The Library Dragon, The Yellow Star, and Martina the Beautiful Cockroach and more. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Cost: Free. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.

April 27: Special Populations Spring Field Days: Frisbee Golf, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, at Lincoln Park, 710 W. 9th St., Pittsburg, KS. Play a few rounds of Frisbee golf with us at Lincoln Park! Cost: FREE. All SP Spring Field Day events will have restrooms on site, multiple seating available and will be ADA accessible. For weather cancellations, please call the weather hotline: (620) 232-PARK. Cancellations will be announced by 9:00 am. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 28: Just Another Mudder, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm, at the Pittsburg State University Baja Course. This youth one-mile race is jam packed with crawling, jumping, running, and much more through a mud-filled obstacle course. This event is for youth five years of age and older. Registration fees: January 1 - March 10: $10, March 11 - April 7: $15, April 8 - Day Of Event: $20. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 30: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the 2017 – 2018 school year. Cost: $11.00 per child, per day. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

April 30: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. April is Wimpy Kid Month, and the library is inviting everyone to join the party. Kids will enjoy games, activities, prizes, snacks and more fun, in celebration of Jeff Kinney’s best-selling series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid. (620) 231-8110, www.pplonline.org.