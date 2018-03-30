Quantcast

Missouri GOP Leaders Concerned About Tax Overhaul Plan - KOAM TV 7

Missouri GOP Leaders Concerned About Tax Overhaul Plan

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
      Missouri's Republican Senate leaders are expressing reservations about a massive tax overhaul given initial approval by the chamber.
    The legislation would cut the state's individual and corporate income tax rates but would reduce or eliminate state tax deductions that can currently be taken for paying federal taxes. It also would raise the state's motor fuel taxes.
    Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard of Joplin said Thursday that he was among those voting "no" when the measure was given a relatively quick nod of approval a day earlier. 
    Richard says he's concerned the plan would raise taxes on some while reducing them for others, and he notes that Missouri already is implementing previously approved tax cuts.
    Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe also expressed concern about the potential financial impact on the state.
    
 

    Child Injured After Being Run Over By Car

    A one-year-old boy is recovering at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, MO this afternoon (March 30). The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. today on Kodiak Road about two miles south of Neosho.  According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle was backing in a private drive and hit the child.  The one-year-old had moderate injuries according to the crash report.
    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-30

    OKLAHOMA TEACHER PAY Teacher pay and taxes are going up in Oklahoma.  It was a historic vote by the Oklahoma Senate Wednesday night, giving final passage to a tax bill designed to generate $450-Million dollars, much of it for education.  Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill on Thursday.  A starting teacher in Oklahoma currently makes $31,600.  This bill means the average pay will jump by $6,100. DIAMOND ELECTIONS Diamond voters will face two school money qu...
    McDonald County Residents Still Feeling the Impact of Tuesday Morning Storm

    "You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...
