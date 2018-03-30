Kidde Recalls More Than 450,000 Smoke Alarms

The Pittsburg Fire Department recommends you check your smoke detectors. That's because of a massive recall of about 452,000 Kidde smoke alarms. Models P12010 and P19010, were recalled due to risk of failure to alert customers of a fire. The company says a yellow cap that was left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors,which can hinder its ability to detect smoke. Officials say a functional smoke alarm because it can mean the difference between life and death during a fire. The pittsburg fire department is offering assistance in identifying recalled models.

For more information on how to return a faulty Kidde smoke alarm, follow the link below.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/kidde-recalls-dual-sensor-smoke-alarms-due-to-risk-of-failure-to-alert-consumers-to-a#