Quantcast

Kidde Recalls More Than 450,000 Smoke Alarms - KOAM TV 7

Kidde Recalls More Than 450,000 Smoke Alarms

Updated:
Recalled Kidde dual sensor smoke alarm Recalled Kidde dual sensor smoke alarm
Location of model number and date code on back of smoke alarm. Location of model number and date code on back of smoke alarm.
A yellow cap on the inside of the smoke alarm A yellow cap on the inside of the smoke alarm
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Pittsburg Fire Department recommends you check your smoke detectors. That's because of a massive recall of about 452,000 Kidde smoke alarms. Models P12010 and P19010, were recalled due to risk of failure to alert customers of a fire. The company says a yellow cap that was left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors,which can hinder its ability to detect smoke. Officials say a functional smoke alarm because it can mean the difference between life and death during a fire. The pittsburg fire department is offering assistance in identifying recalled models. 

For more information on how to return a faulty Kidde smoke alarm, follow the link below.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/kidde-recalls-dual-sensor-smoke-alarms-due-to-risk-of-failure-to-alert-consumers-to-a#

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Childcare Options for Miami School District Families

    Childcare Options for Miami School District Families

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:12:16 GMT
    It's basketball time at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County. This location has room for around 180 more students, and will be serving additional area families this Monday when school is out for the teacher walkout. "If we can give kids safe, fun activities to do so mom and dad can work and provide for the family. We are here to help any way that we can" says Mackenzie Garst, the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club. They're planning activities, games a...More >>
    It's basketball time at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County. This location has room for around 180 more students, and will be serving additional area families this Monday when school is out for the teacher walkout. "If we can give kids safe, fun activities to do so mom and dad can work and provide for the family. We are here to help any way that we can" says Mackenzie Garst, the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club. They're planning activities, games a...More >>

  • Joplin Police Say Credit and Debit Card Thieves Have Raised Their Game

    Joplin Police Say Credit and Debit Card Thieves Have Raised Their Game

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:53:38 GMT

    Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.

    More >>

    Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.

    More >>

  • Child Injured After Being Run Over By Car

    Child Injured After Being Run Over By Car

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:10:32 GMT
    A one-year-old boy is recovering at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, MO this afternoon (March 30). The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. today on Kodiak Road about two miles south of Neosho.  According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle was backing in a private drive and hit the child.  The one-year-old had moderate injuries according to the crash report.More >>
    A one-year-old boy is recovering at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, MO this afternoon (March 30). The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. today on Kodiak Road about two miles south of Neosho.  According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle was backing in a private drive and hit the child.  The one-year-old had moderate injuries according to the crash report.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.