Gorillas Hang 21 Hits, 17 Runs on Washburn

The Pittsburg State Gorillas evened up their series against Washburn on Friday afternoon, beating the Ichabods 17-12.

The Gorillas racked up 21 hits on the day, and scored 9 runs in the 6th inning.

Hunter Clanin: 4-6, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Colton Pogue: 3-5, 2 2B, RBI

Joven Afenir: 4-5, 2B, 3 RBI

Dallas Reed: 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Cody White: 3-4, 2 RBI

Pittsburg State is now 20-11 overall and 12-7 in the MIAA. The series finale between PSU and Washburn will be Saturday afternoon at 1:00 pm at Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg.