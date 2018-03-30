Arma Easter Egg Hunt - March 31

WHEN: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 11:00 am to 09:00 pm
WHERE: Arma City Park at 251 North 5th Street, Arma, KS
The Arma Community Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Arma City Park.
Open to kids 0-10 years old, there will also be free hot dogs, and drawings for Easter baskets and gift cards.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by Arma American Legion Post #182, Ladies Auxiliary, and Sons of the Legion Squadron.
In case of inclement weather, activities will be held at the Legion Hall.
Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."
