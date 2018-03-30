Quantcast

Arma Easter Egg Hunt - March 31

Updated:

WHEN: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 11:00 am to 09:00 pm

WHERE: Arma City Park at 251 North 5th Street, Arma, KS

The Arma Community Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Arma City Park.

Open to kids 0-10 years old, there will also be free hot dogs, and drawings for Easter baskets and gift cards.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by Arma American Legion Post #182, Ladies Auxiliary, and Sons of the Legion Squadron.

In case of inclement weather, activities will be held at the Legion Hall.

