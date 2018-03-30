Center Point Easter Egg Hunt - March 31

Saturday, March 31, 2018
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Center Point Christian Church
11995 County Road 80
Carthage, MO
We have a lot going on at Center Point for Easter! Saturday, March 31 at 10 am - Easter Egg Hunt, featuring a special guest, the Easter Bunny! Bring your kids for great photo opportunity. We will have lots of candy filled eggs to hunt for kids up to 5th grade. Age categories will hunt for eggs separately. Bounce house will be available for free for all who attend! Kid-friendly lunch will be provided following the Easter Egg Hunt. Sunday, April 1 at 8 am - Sunrise Easter Service with delicious, hearty breakfast served by the men in the church
Sunday, April 1 at 9:45 am - Sunday School for all ages (including young adult and adult classes) Sunday, April 1 at 10:45 am - Easter Worship Service featuring the band BB Highway
Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.More >>
Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.More >>
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."More >>
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>