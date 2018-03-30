Center Point Easter Egg Hunt - March 31

Saturday, March 31, 2018

10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Center Point Christian Church

11995 County Road 80

Carthage, MO

We have a lot going on at Center Point for Easter! Saturday, March 31 at 10 am - Easter Egg Hunt, featuring a special guest, the Easter Bunny! Bring your kids for great photo opportunity. We will have lots of candy filled eggs to hunt for kids up to 5th grade. Age categories will hunt for eggs separately. Bounce house will be available for free for all who attend! Kid-friendly lunch will be provided following the Easter Egg Hunt. Sunday, April 1 at 8 am - Sunrise Easter Service with delicious, hearty breakfast served by the men in the church

Sunday, April 1 at 9:45 am - Sunday School for all ages (including young adult and adult classes) Sunday, April 1 at 10:45 am - Easter Worship Service featuring the band BB Highway