NEO Meat Judging Competition Held In Miami

Northeast Oklahoma hosts high school students from across the four-state region for a competition in a meat evaluation. A total of 120 students participated in a meat judging contest held at the Quapaw processing plant. The event is intended to help develop employment skills for those interested in the meat industry. Students will participate in five events and identify 30 different retail meats. They will assign a marbling score based on USDA standards and then determine the final quality grade. The students must place the class, best to worst, basing their decision on quality of the cuts. Classes may also be ranked using a value based marketing pricing grid provided by event official committee or superintendent of the event.