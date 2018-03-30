Childcare Options for Miami School District Families

It's basketball time at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County. This location has room for around 180 more students, and will be serving additional area families this Monday when school is out for the teacher walkout. "If we can give kids safe, fun activities to do so mom and dad can work and provide for the family. We are here to help any way that we can" says Mackenzie Garst, the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club. They're planning activities, games a...More >>
Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.More >>
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."More >>
