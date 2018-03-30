Quantcast

Childcare Options for Miami School District Families

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

It's basketball time at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County.
This location has room for around 180 more students, and will be serving additional area families this Monday when school is out for the teacher walkout.
"If we can give kids safe, fun activities to do so mom and dad can work and provide for the family. We are here to help any way that we can" says Mackenzie Garst, the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club.
They're planning activities, games and meals for all of the kids, free of charge.
"We're just here to support the school district and our school district's teachers. We believe firmly in public education and supporting our kid's educational needs"
DeDee Johnson has three kids in the Miami School District, and knew who to call as soon as she heard about the walkout.
"I approached the boys and girls club immediately and said, "Are we planning anything? What are we gonna do in case that does happen?" because they've always been wonderful. They made sure to be open when we needed them the most."
Since the Miami School District anticipates students to be back on Tuesday, they wont be providing food or child care for Monday, so they sent out a message to parents Thursday, to give them notice.
"We wouldn't be out Monday if we didn't think it was appropriate. And ultimately what we're doing is we are fighting for our kids. We are fighting for our students. We think it's very important to go up to the capital Monday and not only thank our legislatures for the work they're done up to this point. But also encourage them to keep working and to continue to fund education so we don't get in this big whole we currently face this year" says the Miami School District Superintendent Jeremy Hogan.
Kim Clark is the guardian to a Miami kindergartner.
"We are going to be turning to family. Great grandparents, great uncle. Stuff like that"
And gathering the support is worth it to her as well, to support her family's educators. 
"I believe that our teachers deserve more pay. Absolutely, they're very underpaid."

If you would like to donate to the Boys & Girls Club, sign up to volunteer on Monday, or sign up your child to attend on Monday, you can call them at: (918) 542-6325

