Parsons Goes Hollywood

PARSONS, KANSAS -

The movie Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudekis, and Elizabeth Olsen, hits Netflix on April 20th. It's a story of a father and son road tripping it to Parsons, Kansas to develop their Kodachrome film before time runs out. And while it may be a work of fiction, the town of Parsons and Dwayne's Photo are very real.

Dwayne's Photo was the last place on earth to process Kodachrome film until  Kodak pulled the plug.

"Kodachrome was unique in that it required a special set of dyes that no other color film used. As the digital age evolved, more cameras became digital. There was less film shot. It just became uneconomical for Kodak to continue to make it," said Grant Steinly, owner of Dwayne's Photo.

Dwayne's Photo wrapped up its Kodachrome operation in 2010, but is still proud of the role it played in Kodachrome's history. The store gave filmmakers permission to use the business in the Netflix movie, and is thrilled to see Parsons through Hollywood's lens.

"Oh yeah, I'm very excited to see the film. It's exciting to have Parsons, Kansas in a film," said Steinly.

Other residents of Parsons were equally excited.

 "I think it's awesome and I think that it will boost our local businesses. I'm so looking forward to this film coming out," said Khris Lyn Robinette, a Parsons resident.

"I think it's really cool man, to highlight the community and have a small town represented in a big film. This represents the town in a good way," said James Dwyer, also a Parsons resident.

