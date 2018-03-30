Southern Splits with UNK

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern softball team pulled out a split against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers by winning game one in extra innings 6-5 before falling 14-4 in game two on the campus of Joplin High School to finish off their six games in three days stretch. 
 
Game One
The Lions (19-21, 7-8 MIAA) took an early 3-0 lead after Shelby Friend drove home two RBIs in the first from a single through the right side before Abi Corbett knocked in another one in the second for the three-run advantage.
 
UNK (12-21, 8-8 MIAA) got within one in the fourth through a two-run bomb to left-center field (3-2) and eventually took over with three more runs in the fifth for a 5-3 lead.
 
Then with the count at 1-2 and two outs, six-hole hitter Emily Harris looped one down the right-field line that went all the way to corner, allowing the tying run to score and Harris to third for a triple.
 
Both teams went quiet in the sixth and seventh, but it wasn't until the eighth where Emilee Meyer walked to begin the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice-bunt by Corbett. This brought Elizabeth Windsor to the plate and with a full count, Windsor directed one through a hole on the right side, which scored Meyer in walk-off fashion.
 
Junior pitcher Taurean Guzman earned the win after coming in relieve and pitched 3 1/3 Innings of no run and no hit ball. Natalie Hamm started the game and allowed four runs on four hits, while striking out nine.
 
Corbett provided a 4-for-4 stand in the lead-off spot (all singles). Windsor, Friend, and Harris had two hits each and combined for five RBIs and two runs scored.

Game Two
The Lopers came back in game two and recorded two runs in the first. The Lions responded with one in the second, but UNK poured in four more runs to go up 6-1. They tacked on eight runs throughout the game for a 14-4 win.
 
Catcher Angel Badalamenti recorded two RBIs on two hits in four plate appearances. Friend also put two hits together for one RBI. Five other hitters provided hits as well to conclude game two.

Next Up
MSSU hit the road for a two-game road trip, beginning in St. Joseph, Missouri against the Missouri Western Griffons on Friday, April 6 at 4:00 pm.

