Gorillas Sweep DH vs. Fort Hays

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University softball team swept a doubleheader from Fort Hays State University Friday (Mar. 30) at the PSU Softball Complex. The Gorillas defeated the Tigers, 7-5, and 2-0.

Pitt State (16-25, 6-6 MIAA) built a 4-2 lead early in game one and survived a two-run top of the sixth from Fort Hays State (9-29, 5-11 MIAA) to pull out the win.

Kaity Kukowski went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI's while Myka Hayward also went 2-for-3 with two RBI's for Pitt State in the contest.

In game two, Pitt State scored two runs early with a RBI single by Alicia Lowrey in the second inning followed by a RBI double from Lawren McKinney in the third inning.

Bree Cornett (6-11) pitched a complete game to earn her sixth win of the season. Cornett allowed only eight hits and held the Tigers to zero runs.

