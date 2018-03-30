Wright (Chetopa) and Reliford (LCHS) Named MVP's at SEK All-Star Night

"You can't go down the road without fish tailing, and that kind of scares me" Julie and Richard Klenc along with their neighbor Tim live in a rural part of McDonald County, where a Tuesday morning lighting strike left them without running water, and a road they couldn't get across. "Right now, I drive to my neighbors, I park, I walk across the woods, I have another truck, thank god. I leave it parked here as far as i can drive it, we walk across the ...

