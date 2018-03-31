Oklahoma Prison Inmate Escapes

An Oklahoma prison escapee is on the run. Officials say an inmate serving sentences for multiple felony convictions escaped from a minimum-security prison in Muskogee County.

The Department of Corrections says 32-year-old Nathan Harmon disappeared Thursday from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft.

Authorities believe Harmon might have seriously injured himself when he climbed over a razor wire fence at the prison and that he could be bleeding from his right arm.

Officials say Harmon allegedly stole a Muskogee police officer's personal pickup truck after leaving the prison.

No weapons were reported taken in the theft.

Prison records indicate Harmon was serving sentences for multiple felony convictions out of Oklahoma, Coal, Bryan and Cleveland counties.

The crimes include theft, pawning stolen goods, second-degree burglary and escape after lawful arrest.

