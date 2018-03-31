Quantcast

Thespians Raise Money Through Rummage Sale - KOAM TV 7

Thespians Raise Money Through Rummage Sale

Updated:
FORT SCOTT, KANSAS -

The Fort Scott High School Thespian Troupe held its annual rummage sale fundraiser this morning. For just one dollar folks could fill bags up with clothes, toys, dishware and just about anything else. The acting group is raising money for their trip to the international thespian festival in Lincoln, Nebraska. Each student in the troupe needs to raise $800 for the trip, which students say can be an amazing learning experience. The festival will be held in June. The next fundraiser for the Thespian Troupe will be a comedy improv show in late April.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Parsons Goes Hollywood

    Parsons Goes Hollywood

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 02:32:28 GMT

    The movie Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudekis, and Elizabeth Olsen, hits Netflix on April 20th. It's a story of a father and son road tripping it to Parsons, Kansas to develop their Kodachrome film before time runs out. 

    More >>

    The movie Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudekis, and Elizabeth Olsen, hits Netflix on April 20th. It's a story of a father and son road tripping it to Parsons, Kansas to develop their Kodachrome film before time runs out. 

    More >>

  • Childcare Options for Miami School District Families

    Childcare Options for Miami School District Families

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:34:30 GMT

    It's basketball time at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County. This location has room for around 180 more students, and will be serving additional area families this Monday when school is out for the teacher walkout. "If we can give kids safe, fun activities to do so mom and dad can work and provide for the family. We are here to help any way that we can" says Mackenzie Garst, the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club. They're planning activities, games a...

    More >>

    It's basketball time at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County. This location has room for around 180 more students, and will be serving additional area families this Monday when school is out for the teacher walkout. "If we can give kids safe, fun activities to do so mom and dad can work and provide for the family. We are here to help any way that we can" says Mackenzie Garst, the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club. They're planning activities, games a...

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Say Credit and Debit Card Thieves Have Raised Their Game

    Joplin Police Say Credit and Debit Card Thieves Have Raised Their Game

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:53:38 GMT

    Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.

    More >>

    Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.