Thespians Raise Money Through Rummage Sale

The Fort Scott High School Thespian Troupe held its annual rummage sale fundraiser this morning. For just one dollar folks could fill bags up with clothes, toys, dishware and just about anything else. The acting group is raising money for their trip to the international thespian festival in Lincoln, Nebraska. Each student in the troupe needs to raise $800 for the trip, which students say can be an amazing learning experience. The festival will be held in June. The next fundraiser for the Thespian Troupe will be a comedy improv show in late April.