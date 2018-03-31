Chanute Building Fire Leaves Family Without Home and Business

"I feel like it was my guardian angel"

15-year-old Britney Kennedy suddenly woke up early Saturday morning, and smelled smoke.

"I ran to my parent's room and I woke them up and then I yelled for my brother. To wake him up. I grabbed the two pets and I ran downstairs"

Britney and her whole family are safe and were not harmed by the Saturday morning fire.

But it could have turned out very differently.

"Shortly after I arrived on scene, we had heavy flame. Showed through all of the openings" says Chief Kevin Jones from the Chanute Fire Department.

Five different area fire departments responded to the call.

The Kennedy family lives above their antique shop, and there was ammunition in the building since they are Ducks Unlimited sponsors, which was the cause of the loud sounds coming from the fire.

"We did hear ammunition detonating. Ammunition won't shoot when it's subjected to this type of fire. But it can burst, and when it goes off, it sounds kind of like fire crackers."

The Chanute fire chief says the next step is continuing the investigation to find out what started the fire and where it started, then what's left of the building will be knocked down for safety reasons.

And although the Kennedys lost their home and shop in the fire, the young woman who saved her family keeps her faith.

"I'm really devastated. We had a lot of memories in there. And I'm just really sad that it had to go. But I feel like God has a plan for everybody.