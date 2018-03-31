OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.

Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.

At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

Police officials say it's a great way to bring positive awareness to something so serious.

Captain Larry Swinehart, Joplin Police Department: "One it allows us to bring awareness typically the only time child abuse is in the media is when something drastic has happened either a neglected or injured or worst case scenario however this is one very positive time that we can bring some positive coverage to it."