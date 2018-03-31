First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...

Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate.

Everything from axe and knife throwing, crossbow shooting, clay shooting - and, for history buffs, old style black powder guns were also available.

this is the first ever event like this in the Sheldon area.

Organizers say it's a great way to give back to those who give so much.

Nathan Williams, Brothers in Christ Outdoors Founder: "They're willing to go and just give back to what our safety our just to take care of us as we walk through our lives and we don't even realize it were going through our day every single day anything could happen but they're there on stand-by ready to help us out each and every day."