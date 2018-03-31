Quantcast

FORT SCOTT, KANSAS -

Kids over in Fort Scott celebrated Easter early on Saturday. The Fort Scott Recreation Commission held an Eggstravaganza in the Buck Run Community Center.

Kids got the chance to create some art, get temporary tattoos, paint eggs, and even get picture with the Easter bunny. The recreation commission hosts the event every Easter season. The craft program was open to kids from preschool through fifth grade.

