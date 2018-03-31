Quantcast

Gorillas Have Strong Showing in Home Debut - KOAM TV 7

Gorillas Have Strong Showing in Home Debut

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University men's and women's outdoor track & field athletes enjoyed a solid home debut Saturday (Mar. 31) in the Wendy's/PSU Invitational at Prentice Gudgen Track.

In the men's action, Bo Farrow picked up a pair of NCAA qualifying marks in winning the discus throw (181-0, PQ) and placing second in the shot put (61-3, AQ). NaRon Rollins added a pair of victories on the track, sprinting to victory in both the 100 meters (10.45) and the 200 meters (21.09, PQ).

Justice Burks (14.13, PQ) and Savion Cauveren (14.57) finished first/second in the 110 meter hurdles, while Jared Page claimed victory in the 400 meter hurdles (52.55, PQ). Matthew Wilson won the 800 meters in 1:56.98, Connar Southard won the 1,500 meters in 3:59.52 and Clay Hensley won the 5,000 meters in 16:02.27. Ira Hines also claimed victory in the long jump (23-2.75).

Brett Thompson won the javelin with a 219-7 toss (PQ). Joshua Hudiburg finished second (213-3), while Jon Blazevic placed fourth (202-3, PQ) and Tyson Roderique placed fifth (200-8, PQ) in the discipline. Levi Wyrick placed third in the discus throw (164-2, PQ) and the hammer throw (200-7, PQ). Kai Miller won the pole vault with a clearance of 16-9.5 (PQ).

The 4x400 meter relay of Burks, Tanner McNutt, Wilson and Page claimed victory with a fast time of 3:20.56. Colin Webb placed second in the 800 meters (1:57.26) and Noah Payne finished second in the high jump (6-7.5).

In the women's action, Courtney Nelson won the 100 meter hurdles in 13.47 seconds (PQ), while Kelsey Lewis raced to the victory in the 100 meters (11.93, PQ) and 200 meters (24.23, PQ).

Sarah Jewett won the 800 meters (2:19.99), while Jordan Puvogel claimed victory in the 1,500 meters (4:46.08).

Jena Black won the shot put (49-6.5), while Jasmine Smith finished second (46-6.25, PQ). Black also placed second in the discus throw (150-2, PQ), while Brianna Cooks finished second in the hammer throw (172-1, PQ). Haven Lander (12-2.75, PQ) and Renee Rhodes (12-2.75, PQ) finished first/second in the pole vault, while Allyn Murray placed second in the javelin (133-6). Asia Anderson (19-4.25, PQ) and Hanna Fergason (19-2.5, PQ) finished second/third in the long jump.

The 4x400m relay of Emerson Tice, Rhema Taylor, Jewett and Nelson claimed victory in 3:53.33.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

    First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:25:09 GMT

        First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...     Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate. 

    More >>

        First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...     Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate. 

    More >>

  • #OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

    #OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:18:56 GMT

       If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.    Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.     At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

    More >>

       If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.    Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.     At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

    More >>

  • Chanute Building Fire Leaves Family Without Home and Business

    Chanute Building Fire Leaves Family Without Home and Business

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:59:49 GMT
    "I feel like it was my guardian angel" 15-year-old Britney Kennedy suddenly woke up early Saturday morning, and smelled smoke.  "I ran to my parent's room and I woke them up and then I yelled for my brother. To wake him up. I grabbed the two pets and I ran downstairs" Britney and her whole family are safe and were not harmed by the Saturday morning fire. But it could have turned out very differently. "Shortly after I arrived ...More >>
    "I feel like it was my guardian angel" 15-year-old Britney Kennedy suddenly woke up early Saturday morning, and smelled smoke.  "I ran to my parent's room and I woke them up and then I yelled for my brother. To wake him up. I grabbed the two pets and I ran downstairs" Britney and her whole family are safe and were not harmed by the Saturday morning fire. But it could have turned out very differently. "Shortly after I arrived ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.