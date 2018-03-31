Gorillas Have Strong Showing in Home Debut

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University men's and women's outdoor track & field athletes enjoyed a solid home debut Saturday (Mar. 31) in the Wendy's/PSU Invitational at Prentice Gudgen Track.



In the men's action, Bo Farrow picked up a pair of NCAA qualifying marks in winning the discus throw (181-0, PQ) and placing second in the shot put (61-3, AQ). NaRon Rollins added a pair of victories on the track, sprinting to victory in both the 100 meters (10.45) and the 200 meters (21.09, PQ).



Justice Burks (14.13, PQ) and Savion Cauveren (14.57) finished first/second in the 110 meter hurdles, while Jared Page claimed victory in the 400 meter hurdles (52.55, PQ). Matthew Wilson won the 800 meters in 1:56.98, Connar Southard won the 1,500 meters in 3:59.52 and Clay Hensley won the 5,000 meters in 16:02.27. Ira Hines also claimed victory in the long jump (23-2.75).



Brett Thompson won the javelin with a 219-7 toss (PQ). Joshua Hudiburg finished second (213-3), while Jon Blazevic placed fourth (202-3, PQ) and Tyson Roderique placed fifth (200-8, PQ) in the discipline. Levi Wyrick placed third in the discus throw (164-2, PQ) and the hammer throw (200-7, PQ). Kai Miller won the pole vault with a clearance of 16-9.5 (PQ).



The 4x400 meter relay of Burks, Tanner McNutt, Wilson and Page claimed victory with a fast time of 3:20.56. Colin Webb placed second in the 800 meters (1:57.26) and Noah Payne finished second in the high jump (6-7.5).



In the women's action, Courtney Nelson won the 100 meter hurdles in 13.47 seconds (PQ), while Kelsey Lewis raced to the victory in the 100 meters (11.93, PQ) and 200 meters (24.23, PQ).



Sarah Jewett won the 800 meters (2:19.99), while Jordan Puvogel claimed victory in the 1,500 meters (4:46.08).



Jena Black won the shot put (49-6.5), while Jasmine Smith finished second (46-6.25, PQ). Black also placed second in the discus throw (150-2, PQ), while Brianna Cooks finished second in the hammer throw (172-1, PQ). Haven Lander (12-2.75, PQ) and Renee Rhodes (12-2.75, PQ) finished first/second in the pole vault, while Allyn Murray placed second in the javelin (133-6). Asia Anderson (19-4.25, PQ) and Hanna Fergason (19-2.5, PQ) finished second/third in the long jump.



The 4x400m relay of Emerson Tice, Rhema Taylor, Jewett and Nelson claimed victory in 3:53.33.