Pitt State Earns Series Win Over Icabods

Senior Joven Afenir was 3-for-4 and scored three runs for the Gorilla's in Saturday afternoon's win against Washburn.More >>
The Lions give up two runs at the bottom of the ninth to Missouri Western, as the Griffons earn the sweep over No. 25 MSSU.More >>
Senior thrower Bo Farrow enjoys a pair of NCAA qualifying marks in men's discus and shot put.More >>
Magic Reliford scored 40 in the All-Star boys game, while Meagan Wright had 24 in the girls game.More >>
With the two wins Pitt State has climbed back to an even .500 (6-6) in the MIAA.More >>
The Lions won game one 6-5 in 8 innings before falling 14-4 in game two.More >>
First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules... Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate.More >>
If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done. Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse. At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.More >>
The movie Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudekis, and Elizabeth Olsen, hits Netflix on April 20th. It's a story of a father and son road tripping it to Parsons, Kansas to develop their Kodachrome film before time runs out.More >>
It's basketball time at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County. This location has room for around 180 more students, and will be serving additional area families this Monday when school is out for the teacher walkout. "If we can give kids safe, fun activities to do so mom and dad can work and provide for the family. We are here to help any way that we can" says Mackenzie Garst, the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club. They're planning activities, games a...More >>
Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.More >>
