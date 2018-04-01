Quantcast

Pitt State Earns Series Win Over Icabods

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Junior righthander Brendan Stanek tossed a complete-game shutout as the Pittsburg State University baseball team defeated Washburn University, 7-1, Saturday (Mar. 31) at Al Ortolani Field.

Stanek (3-3) limited the Ichabods to five hits in the contest. He walked two batters and registered eight strikeouts in recording the Gorillas' first complete-game pitching performance since the 2015 season.

Joven Afenir went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs for Pitt State (21-11, 13-7 MIAA), while Reece Garvie went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Dallas Reed and Brett Macary both collected two hits and each drove in a run.

The Gorillas broke open 1-1 game with three runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth.

The game was played in two hours, nine minutes one day after the two squads combined for 29 runs in a 17-12 Pitt State win.

  • First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

    First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:25:09 GMT

        First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...     Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate. 

  • #OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

    #OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:18:56 GMT

       If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.    Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.     At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

  • Chanute Building Fire Leaves Family Without Home and Business

    Chanute Building Fire Leaves Family Without Home and Business

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:59:49 GMT
    "I feel like it was my guardian angel" 15-year-old Britney Kennedy suddenly woke up early Saturday morning, and smelled smoke.  "I ran to my parent's room and I woke them up and then I yelled for my brother. To wake him up. I grabbed the two pets and I ran downstairs" Britney and her whole family are safe and were not harmed by the Saturday morning fire. But it could have turned out very differently. "Shortly after I arrived ...More >>
