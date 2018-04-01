Pitt State Earns Series Win Over Icabods

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Junior righthander Brendan Stanek tossed a complete-game shutout as the Pittsburg State University baseball team defeated Washburn University, 7-1, Saturday (Mar. 31) at Al Ortolani Field.



Stanek (3-3) limited the Ichabods to five hits in the contest. He walked two batters and registered eight strikeouts in recording the Gorillas' first complete-game pitching performance since the 2015 season.



Joven Afenir went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs for Pitt State (21-11, 13-7 MIAA), while Reece Garvie went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Dallas Reed and Brett Macary both collected two hits and each drove in a run.



The Gorillas broke open 1-1 game with three runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth.



The game was played in two hours, nine minutes one day after the two squads combined for 29 runs in a 17-12 Pitt State win.