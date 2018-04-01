Native American Flute Circle Gathering

"We are people who enjoy playing or listening to the Native American style flute. Our circle is made up of people who make Native American flutes, people who are recording artists, people who play the Native American flutes and sometimes people who just enjoy listening to native American flute music" says Gordon Keyler, a flutist.

"I have always loved it. I lived in New Mexico and of course was surrounded by Native American flute music. And one day I had a friend who put a flute in my hands and taught me how to play it. And I've been addicted ever since."

"I was at a little pow wow one day minding my own business and all of a sudden I heard the most beautiful sound behind that I had ever heard in my life. And I just couldn't move until the music stopped. And I turned around and it was a fellow playing a hand-made Rivercane flute. And I made up my mind right then. I've got to go home and learn how to make the instrument that makes as beautiful music as that" says John Suttle, a flute maker.

"One gentleman, I can't remember his name, somebody once said that we don't play the flute so much as we pray the flute. It is very much a way of prayer" says Amber Hallacy, a flutist.

The group meets on the fist Sunday of every moth at four o'clock at Unity Center in Joplin.

Even people who have never played before are welcome and they'll provide you with a flute to play.