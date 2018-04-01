Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Door Christian Fellowship Church celebrated Easter with a ribbon cutting for their newly renovated facility. Dozens showed up for the celebration and ceremony.

The church spent $70,000 on the project. Workers have been making these renovations for the past three months. This renovated church takes the place of abandoned property in downtown Pittsburg. Many say the church's presence is an investment in the neighborhood.
 

  • Native American Flute Circle Gathering

    "We are people who enjoy playing or listening to the Native American style flute. Our circle is made up of people who make Native American flutes, people who are recording artists, people who play the Native American flutes and sometimes people who just enjoy listening to native American flute music" says Gordon Keyler, a flutist. "I have always loved it. I lived in New Mexico and of course was surrounded by Native American flute music. And one day I...More >>
  • First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

        First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...     Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate. 

        First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...     Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate. 

  • #OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

       If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.    Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.     At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

       If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.    Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.     At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

