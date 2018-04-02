Quantcast

Lions Track and Field Competed at ESU Relays Over the Weekend - KOAM TV 7

Lions Track and Field Competed at ESU Relays Over the Weekend

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Emporia, Kan. – The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams both posted top-five finishes as the Lions competed at the Emporia State Relays and the Washington University Distance Carnival this weekend.
 
At ESU, both the men and women placed fifth in the final team standings. The women posted 55 points, while the men had 84.
 
Emily Presley won the women's pole vault with an NCAA AQ mark of 13-11.25, which was a new meet and stadium record and ties for the fifth-best mark in school history. Elena Bisotto was fourth in the event, clearing 11-01.75.
 
Destiny Akannam placed third in the 100m dash with a provisional time of 11.91, while Jasmine Deckardwas sixth in a time of 12.06. Ashlynn Vanatter was 13th in the 400m dash in a time of 1:01.38, while Kristen Koch placed 19th.
 
Jon Johnson was fifth in the 400m dash in a time of 49.55, while Janna Hautala and Sara Lin placed 11thand 12th in the 800m, finishing in times of 2:24.29 and 2:26.83. Tadd Capron was 18th in the men's 800m in a time of 2:00.59, while Nathan Painter was 19th, just a half a second behind.
 
Maddy Gepford placed 21st in the 1,500m, while Capron and Luis Suaste placed 12th and 13th, and Painter was 16th in the men's race.
 
Allie Heckemeyer placed 14th in the 100m hurdles, finishing in a time of 15.51, while Matt Willis was fourth in the 110m hurdles in a time of 15.05. Rachel Ray was second in the 400m hurdles in a time of 1:05.36, while Willis won the men's 400m hurdles in a time of 55.01. Kyle Parr was ninth in the 400m hurdles in a time of 57.97.
 
Wynter Nekola placed seventh in the high jump with a height of 5-03, while Andrew Wells was second in the men's high jump in a height of 6-06.75.
 
Dean Howard was second in the men's pole vault with a height of 15-01.00, while Heckemeyer was seventh in the long jump with a distance of 18-08.75. Brendan Watkins placed ninth in the men's long jump with a distance of 21-08.75, while Adrian Broadus was 18th.
 
Heckemeyer placed second in the triple jump in a provisional distance of 39-03.75, while Watkins was eighth in the triple with a distance of 45-02.50. Broadus was 11th in the event.
 
Katie Skelton placed seventh in the shot put with a distance of 42-00.25, while Jenson Maydew was 16thBryan Burns was second in the shot put with a provisional distance of 54.01.25, while Josh Fulmer was ninth.
 
Skelton placed eighth in the discus in a distance of 134-10, while Burns won the men's discus with a provisional toss of 174-06. Fulmer was fourth in the event. Skelton was fifth in the hammer, while Burns won the event in a provisional distance of 191-10.75, good enough for fourth-best in event history at MSSU. Junior Joseph placed second with a provisional mark of 184-06.25, which is also in the top-ten best in event history. Fulmer was eighth, while Trace Henault placed 15thGarrett Austin placed ninth in the Javelin.
 
At Washington University last night, Ashlee Kuykendall finished tenth in the 5k with a time of 17:37.81, besting her PR by nearly 13 seconds in the race. Sierra Wells was 44th in the race.
 
On the men's side, Josh Webb placed 11th in the 5k with a time of 14:45.09, while Nickson Kiptoo was 19thin a time of 14:54.02, six seconds better than his PR. Michael Shanahan was 26th, and Jared Ozeefinished 44th.
 
The Lions will be in action next weekend as Southern competes at the SBU Bearcat Invite.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Native American Flute Circle Gathering

    Native American Flute Circle Gathering

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:20:20 GMT
    "We are people who enjoy playing or listening to the Native American style flute. Our circle is made up of people who make Native American flutes, people who are recording artists, people who play the Native American flutes and sometimes people who just enjoy listening to native American flute music" says Gordon Keyler, a flutist. "I have always loved it. I lived in New Mexico and of course was surrounded by Native American flute music. And one day I...More >>
    "We are people who enjoy playing or listening to the Native American style flute. Our circle is made up of people who make Native American flutes, people who are recording artists, people who play the Native American flutes and sometimes people who just enjoy listening to native American flute music" says Gordon Keyler, a flutist. "I have always loved it. I lived in New Mexico and of course was surrounded by Native American flute music. And one day I...More >>

  • First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

    First Responders Treated To Day of Fun

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:25:09 GMT

        First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...     Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate. 

    More >>

        First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules...     Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate. 

    More >>

  • #OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

    #OneApril Campaign Kicks Off In Joplin

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:18:56 GMT

       If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.    Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.     At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

    More >>

       If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done.    Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse.     At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.