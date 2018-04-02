Oklahoma Walkout, Ottawa County Teachers Join Protest

Around 200 schools in Oklahoma are closed today (April 2, 2018) as tens of thousands of teachers and supporters rally at the State Capitol building. The protest comes after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers annual pay raises averaging about $6,100. While teachers acknowledge the pay increase, they say they are fighting the lack of funding for education programs and supplies. Miami, Quapaw and Commerce schools are closed through Wednesday, ...More >>
First responders from the area getting an opportunity to relax and get away from their hectic schedules... Firefighters, EMT's, police officers and combat medics all got to participate.More >>
If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done. Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse. At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.More >>
The movie Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudekis, and Elizabeth Olsen, hits Netflix on April 20th. It's a story of a father and son road tripping it to Parsons, Kansas to develop their Kodachrome film before time runs out.More >>
