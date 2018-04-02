Jefferson Highway Coin and Collector Show - April 7

The Inaugural Jefferson Highway Coin and Collector Show is coming to Lamar, MO.

The new event will be at the Thiebaud Auditorium on April 7th, 2018 and will shine the spotlight on Lamar's historical connection to the Jefferson Highway. The Jefferson Highway was an early North-South automobile route that came into existence a century ago. Intended to connect New Orleans, LA with Winnipeg in Canada, the route took its name from Thomas Jefferson and the Louisiana Purchase that brought this region of the country under the control of the United States. That early automobile "highway" passed through Lamar, MO on its eastern branch.

"The Jefferson Highway split into two northbound routes in Northeast Oklahoma with a western path continuing North through Eastern Kansas and communities like Pittsburg, KS and an eastern route that came right through the Southwest Missouri communities of Carthage, Jasper, Lamar and Nevada, MO. We are proud to highlight our Barton County and Lamar Jefferson Highway heritage with this event," stated Dave Sorrick, one of the founders of the Jefferson Highway Coin and Collectors Show.

"My friend Brad Potter is from Lamar and we share an interest in coin collecting. Separately, we have promoted hobby events in Carthage and Joplin, MO and Pittsburg, KS. We have come together to bring one of our high quality hobby events to Lamar and to use it as a vehicle to promote Lamar's rich history, our local tourism opportunities, and excellent recreational facilities, " Sorrick added.

Representatives of the Jefferson Highway Association, the Truman Birthplace and the Prairie State Park located near Mindenmines, MO in western Barton County, will be present in the Thiebaud Auditorium on April 7 during the Coin and Collector Show. Concessions, including breakfast and lunch, will be served during the event, with proceeds supporting the youth activities of the Lamar Parks and Recreation department.

The free admission Coin and Collector Show will open to the public at 9am on Saturday, April 7 and continue until late afternoon. Vendors are coming from the Kansas City area, Northwest Arkansas, and throughout Southeast Kansas and Missouri. They will be trading in coins, precious metals, currency, foreign coins, sports cards and stamps. The public is invited to browse, purchase, sell or trade collectibles during the event. The Thiebaud Auditorium is located along Highway 160 at 105 E 11th Street, Lamar, which is South and East of the historic Lamar square.

Additional information is also on-line at www.bordertownauctionhouse.com.