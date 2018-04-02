Curious Minds Discovery Zone - April 15

Monday, April 2 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:56:43 GMT
Around 200 schools in Oklahoma are closed today (April 2, 2018) as tens of thousands of teachers and supporters rally at the State Capitol building. The protest comes after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers annual pay raises averaging about $6,100. While teachers acknowledge the pay increase, they say they are fighting the lack of funding for education programs and supplies. Miami, Quapaw and Commerce schools are closed through Wednesday, ...
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:20:20 GMT
"We are people who enjoy playing or listening to the Native American style flute. Our circle is made up of people who make Native American flutes, people who are recording artists, people who play the Native American flutes and sometimes people who just enjoy listening to native American flute music" says Gordon Keyler, a flutist. "I have always loved it. I lived in New Mexico and of course was surrounded by Native American flute music. And one day I...More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:18:56 GMT
If you've noticed some blue pinwheels across the Joplin area, then officials say they're getting their job done. Pinwheels were placed at Forest Park Baptist Church as part of the One April campaign to bring awareness to child abuse. At the Joplin Police Department - 229 fans were placed - one for each of the child abuse hotline calls the department responded to.
Saturday, March 31 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:59:49 GMT
"I feel like it was my guardian angel" 15-year-old Britney Kennedy suddenly woke up early Saturday morning, and smelled smoke. "I ran to my parent's room and I woke them up and then I yelled for my brother. To wake him up. I grabbed the two pets and I ran downstairs" Britney and her whole family are safe and were not harmed by the Saturday morning fire. But it could have turned out very differently. "Shortly after I arrived ...More >>
Friday, March 30 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 02:32:28 GMT
The movie Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudekis, and Elizabeth Olsen, hits Netflix on April 20th. It's a story of a father and son road tripping it to Parsons, Kansas to develop their Kodachrome film before time runs out.
Friday, March 30 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:52:30 GMT
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:29 GMT
Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties AREA APPRECIATION DAYS at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson March 26 – April 3, 2018 Adults $11/ Children $10 Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s impor...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:10:53 GMT
Memorial Auditorium announces new comedy series Pittsburg, KS – March 21, 2018 – The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium has announced a new comedy series, titled It Came from the Basement. The string of shows begins 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 28, and consists of six 90-minute acts, featuring national touring stand-up comedians. Performances are suited for audiences 18 years of age and older. It Came from the Basement gets its unusual name from the venue – the lower level...More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:00:42 GMT
Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday March 31 A community-wide Easter egg hunt is planned for 1 pm Saturday March 31at Morse Park North for toddlers through age thirteen. Morse Park North is located across from Neosho’s largest flower box on College Street and Business 60 Highway. Over thirteen thousand plastic eggs are ready for egg hunts with various age groups, and children are asked to bring their own Easter baskets. There will be candy, prizes, inflatable bouncy-houses for the kid...More >>
Friday, March 30 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-30 19:42:30 GMT
Weekly Classes and Events Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – PM Zumba Class, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. Pittsburg Public Library – Story Time, Mondays at 6:30 pm, Tuesdays at 10:00 am, and Wednesdays at 10:00 am, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg,...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:48:57 GMT
Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:41:35 GMT
Girard, KS Public Library Events for April April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm April 9th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm April 11th - Teen Time for Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm April 16th - Genealogy Group at 1:00 pm April 18th - Building Strong Reade...More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:35 PM EST2018-03-07 23:35:51 GMT
RSVPaint-Joplin April 2018 Warm up to Spring weather with a little sipping and creating. Create your own masterpiece on canvas, wood, or glass! Guaranteed to be a good time. Scheduled events Thursday-Sunday. Private Parties are always welcome! Sip and Create with Us! April's scheduled events. April 4, 4-9 pm - Wine'd Down Open Studio April 5, 7-9 pm- "Splash of Wine" April 6, 7-10 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop April 7, 1-3 pm - Family Paint "Man In the Moon&qu...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:18:35 GMT
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. Area blood reserves currently are critically short of O negative and A negative types CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. A negative and O negative blo...More >>
