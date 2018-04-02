Curious Minds Discovery Zone - April 15

"I feel like it was my guardian angel" 15-year-old Britney Kennedy suddenly woke up early Saturday morning, and smelled smoke. "I ran to my parent's room and I woke them up and then I yelled for my brother. To wake him up. I grabbed the two pets and I ran downstairs" Britney and her whole family are safe and were not harmed by the Saturday morning fire. But it could have turned out very differently. "Shortly after I arrived ...

