Cherry Blossom Festival - May 4-5

The Cherry Blossom Festival is set for April 4th & 5th in Cherryvale, KS.

It starts at 5PM on the 4th and goes until 5PM on the 5th. There are many craft Booths, Food Venders. The 4H kids are handling an obstacle course and then there are 3 different bands playing. Nathan Connors will do a "Praise & Worship" gospel sing on Friday night from 6 until 8. Then on Saturday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm You can listen to a local band from Independence called "Caddywhampus" . The "Retro Rockers" will be playing from 3:00pm until 5:00pm.