Northern Dist of Ottawa County Hosts Clean Up Day - April 20 - 21

Monday, April 2 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:40:45 GMT
Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.
Monday, April 2 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:46:33 GMT
A pursuit in Newton County, MO turns deadly after the suspect tries to escape in Shoal Creek. According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00 p.m. today (April 2, 2018), police officers in Seneca tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Deputies joined Seneca police in the car chase. Sheriff Jennings says at some point, the suspect's vehicle got two f...More >>
Monday, April 2 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:13:43 GMT
Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the murder of a Carl Junction girl, claims a statement he gave to police after his arrested should be inadmissible as evidence. Vaden appeared in Jasper County Court today (April 2, 2018). He's charged with the November (2017) murder of 3-year-old Jayda Kyle. The defense claims following his arrest, Vaden asked "Is Judd here?" Judd McPherson is the child's maternal grandfather, and a lawyer. The court will decide whether V...More >>
Monday, April 2 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:53:20 GMT
Joplin Police investigate a stabbing near the 7th Street Viaduct. Authorities say they were called to the area of 7th and Kentucky around 12:41 p.m. today (April 2, 2018). Police found two men, one was briefly detained. The other man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound to the neck. Captain Trevor Duncan says no arrests have been made. They believe the men were involved in a physical altercation with each other before the stabb...More >>
Monday, April 2 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:56:43 GMT
Around 200 schools in Oklahoma are closed today (April 2, 2018) as tens of thousands of teachers and supporters rally at the State Capitol building. The protest comes after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers annual pay raises averaging about $6,100. While teachers acknowledge the pay increase, they say they are fighting the lack of funding for education programs and supplies. Miami, Quapaw and Commerce schools are closed through Wednesday, ...
Friday, March 30 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:52:30 GMT
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:29 GMT
Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties AREA APPRECIATION DAYS at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson March 26 – April 3, 2018 Adults $11/ Children $10 Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s impor...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:10:53 GMT
Memorial Auditorium announces new comedy series Pittsburg, KS – March 21, 2018 – The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium has announced a new comedy series, titled It Came from the Basement. The string of shows begins 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 28, and consists of six 90-minute acts, featuring national touring stand-up comedians. Performances are suited for audiences 18 years of age and older. It Came from the Basement gets its unusual name from the venue – the lower level...More >>
Friday, March 30 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-30 19:42:30 GMT
Weekly Classes and Events Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – PM Zumba Class, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. Pittsburg Public Library – Story Time, Mondays at 6:30 pm, Tuesdays at 10:00 am, and Wednesdays at 10:00 am, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg,...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:48:57 GMT
Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:41:35 GMT
Girard, KS Public Library Events for April April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm April 9th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm April 11th - Teen Time for Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm April 16th - Genealogy Group at 1:00 pm April 18th - Building Strong Reade...More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:35 PM EST2018-03-07 23:35:51 GMT
RSVPaint-Joplin April 2018 Warm up to Spring weather with a little sipping and creating. Create your own masterpiece on canvas, wood, or glass! Guaranteed to be a good time. Scheduled events Thursday-Sunday. Private Parties are always welcome! Sip and Create with Us! April's scheduled events. April 4, 4-9 pm - Wine'd Down Open Studio April 5, 7-9 pm- "Splash of Wine" April 6, 7-10 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop April 7, 1-3 pm - Family Paint "Man In the Moon&qu...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:18:35 GMT
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. Area blood reserves currently are critically short of O negative and A negative types CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. A negative and O negative blo...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:36:47 GMT
Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:51:42 GMT
Mental Health First Aid Course: Adult Version - April 3 in Parsons, KS at Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is an interactive public education program. Through the course, individuals are able to learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. Labette Center is proud to be able to provide both the adult and youth versions of this course. Labette Center is able to provide this course ...More >>
