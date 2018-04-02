Move & Shake for Multiple Sclerosis - April 7

The Hope for MS Foundations will host Move & Shake for Multiple Sclerosis on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 in Frontenac, KS.
The 6th Annual Zumbathon and Vendor Fair will include plenty of action and music. The fund raising event will include door prizes, goodie bags, a silent auction, vendor fair, face painting and more. Licensed Zumba instructors from throughout the area will be leading the event.
Multiple Sclerosis is a progressive, neurological disease that affects 400,000 people in the U.S. MS is often diagnosed in the prime of life between the ages of 20 and 50. The funds that will be raised at Move & Shake for MS will remain in the Four State area and will be used to provide patient grants to those living with MS.
Registration for the event begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Frontenac High School Gym (201 S. Crawford). The event is from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Registration forms are available by email at moveandshakeforms@gmail.com or register online at https://www.eventbrite.com
Registration Fees: $10 for registration in advance. $5 K-8 registration includes a kids goodie bag. Day of event registration is $15. Tshirt will be available at the event for $10 ($12 for 2X and larger). Participants are encouraged to raise money for the cause.
For more information contact Gina Peak at 620-762-3733 or email at moveandshakeforms@gmail.com Website www.hopeformsfoundation.org
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
"It's difficult to do what we're doing when the state doesn't appreciate you or think you're valuable. That translates into our children aren't valuable."More >>
Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.More >>
Authorities in Pittsburg respond to a unattended death investigation and discover a military style grenade at a home near 20th and North Michigan. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Narges, after finding the grenade, they called the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. They will be attempting to safely remove the grenade from the scene. At this time, police say nothing appears suspicious about the death.More >>
Around 200 schools in Oklahoma are closed today (April 2, 2018) as tens of thousands of teachers and supporters rally at the State Capitol building. The protest comes after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers annual pay raises averaging about $6,100. While teachers acknowledge the pay increase, they say they are fighting the lack of funding for education programs and supplies. Miami, Quapaw and Commerce schools are closed through Wednesday, ...More >>
Around 200 schools in Oklahoma are closed today (April 2, 2018) as tens of thousands of teachers and supporters rally at the State Capitol building. The protest comes after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers annual pay raises averaging about $6,100. While teachers acknowledge the pay increase, they say they are fighting the lack of funding for education programs and supplies. Miami, Quapaw and Commerce schools are closed through Wednesday, ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>