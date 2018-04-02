Move & Shake for Multiple Sclerosis - April 7

The Hope for MS Foundations will host Move & Shake for Multiple Sclerosis on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 in Frontenac, KS.

The 6th Annual Zumbathon and Vendor Fair will include plenty of action and music. The fund raising event will include door prizes, goodie bags, a silent auction, vendor fair, face painting and more. Licensed Zumba instructors from throughout the area will be leading the event.

Multiple Sclerosis is a progressive, neurological disease that affects 400,000 people in the U.S. MS is often diagnosed in the prime of life between the ages of 20 and 50. The funds that will be raised at Move & Shake for MS will remain in the Four State area and will be used to provide patient grants to those living with MS.

Registration for the event begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Frontenac High School Gym (201 S. Crawford). The event is from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Registration forms are available by email at moveandshakeforms@gmail.com or register online at https://www.eventbrite.com

Registration Fees: $10 for registration in advance. $5 K-8 registration includes a kids goodie bag. Day of event registration is $15. Tshirt will be available at the event for $10 ($12 for 2X and larger). Participants are encouraged to raise money for the cause.

For more information contact Gina Peak at 620-762-3733 or email at moveandshakeforms@gmail.com Website www.hopeformsfoundation.org