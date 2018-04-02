Quantcast

CJ Student Selected for State Academic Honor

Carl Junction High School Senior Joanne Kim is selected for the 2018 Missouri Scholars 100, a state academic honor.

Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2018.

The announcement was made by CJHS Principal David Pyle. Kim will join other winners of the honor at a luncheon in Columbia, MO this month (April 2018). Joanne is the daughter of Michael and Susie Kim of Joplin, Missouri.

Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this statewide recognition. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student's grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Each student nominated had to first meet criteria of an "Academic Decathlon," which included ten "events" designed to assure the academic strength of the student. To meet the decathlon requirements, the student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper ten percent of the class, and have taken upper level courses in mathematics, science, English, and foreign language. The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in the school activity program.

Phil Lewis, Executive Director of the principals' association, said, "Students who are selected to this program have taken a rigorous course of study and have maintained the highest academic standards. The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals wants to celebrate the achievement and success of these students and their schools."

Congratulations Joanne Kim!

