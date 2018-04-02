Truck Honoring Fallen Firefighters Unveiled in Neosho

Certified Express, Inc. unveiled their latest show truck at Fire Station #1 in Neosho, MO. The truck includes the names of three local firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty: Timothy Hardy (NFD - Neosho, MO), Tyler H. Casey (SAFPD - Seneca, MO) and Steve Fierro (CFD - Carthage, MO).

Their names are displayed on the back of the sleeper cab beneath a banner reading "We'll Take It From Here." Each department was represented this morning for the reveal.