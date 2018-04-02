CJ Student Named National Merit Finalist

Quantcast

Carl Junction High School Senior Cathryn Denny is a Finalist in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Students enter the program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. According to Carl Junction Schools, about 16,000 students of about 1.6 million who enter the program were named as semifinalists. Ninety percent of the semifinalists met the requirements to move on to finalist status. The District says the nationwide pool of finalists, representing less than one percent of the U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

All Finalists will be considered for National Merit Scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Denny has been accepted into the Kansas State University Master of Architecture program for the Fall 2018 semester. Cathryn is the daughter of Charles and Darla Denny of Carl Junction, Missouri.

Congratulations Cathryn Denny!

