CJ Senior Recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Citizenship

Updated:

Carl Junction High School Senior Jera White is one of fifteen Missouri high school students to be recognized by the Advisory Committee on Citizenship Education to receive the 2018 Missouri Award for Outstanding Achievement in Citizenship.

According to Carl Junction Schools, this award is based on academic achievement, extracurricular leadership, and community service.

White will be honored at a luncheon hosted by the Missouri State Board of Education and the Missouri Bar Advisory Committee on Citizenship Education at The Missouri Bar in Jefferson City. She will receive a plaque designating the award and be enrolled in the American Bar Association's Civics and Law Honor Roll.

White plans to attend Columbia University in New York City in the Fall as a Global Health major.

White was nominated for this honor by Carl Junction High School Teacher, Terry Higgins. She is the daughter of State Representative Bill White and Dr. Ellen Nichols.

This is the eleventh year in a row that a Carl Junction Senior has received this honor.

Congratulations Jera White!

