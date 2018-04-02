Joplin Empire Market Chosen for Crowdfunding Project

Downtown Joplin Alliance's Empire Market is chosen for a 30-day crowdfunding project.

From April 2nd through April 30th, you can donate to Empire Market here: https://causemomentum.org/projects/launch-empire-market.

The Joplin Empire Market, located at 931 E 4th Street, is a four-season city market that combines farm fresh goodness, hand-crafted products and local gourmet food, all in one location. Customers can shop for their weekly groceries, and find unique gifts, enjoy live music and a meal.

Empire Market is one of twenty regional non-profits chosen for Community Foundation of the Ozarks "Month of Momentum." Anyone can make a tax-deductible donation for the amount of their choice, with incentives at each level.

The non-profit says every dollar raised will help the organization pay for basic upgrades and supplies for the first season of the market.

Empire Market is hoping to raise $5,250, which organizers say would allow them to pay for LED lighting upgrades in the market halls, benches and tables for guests, a sound system, recycling bins and a few other items.

The organization is also asking residents to share their cause on social media.

Empire Market Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JoplinEmpireMarket/

Empire Market Website http://downtownjoplin.com/joplin-empire-market/