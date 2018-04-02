Table Tennis Tournament - April 13 - 14

Spring 2018 Table Tennis Tournament set for April 13-14

This year's Spring Table Tennis Tournament is a two-day event, encouraging novice players to participate on the first day. Scheduled for Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14, Tournament Director Janus Lazarus is hoping to get more players involved by offering the novice divisions on Friday, April 13. The second day, April 14, will offer a tournament event for all ages.

"My goal for the upcoming tournament is to broaden participation to Novice Seniors and Novice Juniors," he said. "I would like to invite seniors and juniors who play in their basement or other places to experience a real table tennis tournament."

The Novice Senior division is for those over the age of 50 and the Novice Junior group is for players under the age of 18. By increasing the number of players, Lazarus is hoping to help the Club reach their goal of buying a robot. Cost estimates of the robot is $1,800. It would be used to improve the skill of their players.

An Exhibition City Challenge will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, as members of the City Council play against staff from the Park & Recreation Department.

The tournament will be held at Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th Street in Joplin. This non-sanctioned tournament will follow USA Table Tennis (USATT) rules and regulations. The tournament is organized by the Joplin Table Tennis Club (JTTC), which was established in 2014.

"Generous support from our sponsors and team's hard work made our sanctioned tournament in November 2017 a success," he said. "There were over 40 players from Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas compete in the tournament to get the $750 prize award.

Admission is free of charge to spectators. For more information, please call 417-319-1441 or email joplinttclub@gmail.com.